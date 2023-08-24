American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,388 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $9,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in American Express by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Stephens reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.88.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $159.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $117.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Express will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

