American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 83.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 787,599 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in American Tower were worth $32,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth about $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 629.4% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 151.7% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,024,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at $10,085,715.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,531. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of AMT opened at $177.84 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $172.55 and a one year high of $268.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.51 and its 200-day moving average is $195.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.50.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

