American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target Cut to $205.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $211.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.27% from the company’s current price.

AMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.50.

AMT stock opened at $177.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.47. American Tower has a 1 year low of $172.55 and a 1 year high of $268.46.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,024,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,251 shares of company stock worth $2,957,531. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.7% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in American Tower by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 40.3% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in American Tower by 4.1% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

