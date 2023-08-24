AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Stock Position Lowered by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,502 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $4,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $200.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.36.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total value of $1,873,441.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,031,631.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total transaction of $1,873,441.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,031,631.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 275,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total value of $50,000,021.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,090,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,994,988,492.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,655,881 shares of company stock valued at $310,997,955 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

ABC opened at $177.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.92 and a 200 day moving average of $172.27. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $135.14 and a 52-week high of $194.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The stock has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.56.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $66.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 612.69% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

