Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 2,059 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 176.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on KSS shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Kohl’s from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. OTR Global raised Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Kohl’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.

Kohl’s Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $27.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.67 and a 200 day moving average of $24.56. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $17.89 and a 52 week high of $35.77.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -465.11%.

Kohl’s Profile

(Free Report)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.