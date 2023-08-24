Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Price Target Cut to C$1.00

Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.00 to C$1.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ANRGF. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Anaergia from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Anaergia in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Anaergia Stock Down 3.6 %

About Anaergia

Anaergia stock opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.51. Anaergia has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The company has a market cap of $7.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.43.

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

