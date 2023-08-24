Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices updated its Q4 guidance to $1.90-2.10 EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance to $1.90-$2.10 EPS.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.5 %

Analog Devices stock opened at $177.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $88.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $200.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.35.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on ADI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $1,976,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,975,717.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,529.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $1,976,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $13,975,717.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,051 shares of company stock valued at $15,886,215 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 182.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 14,656 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in Analog Devices by 4.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 869,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,794,000 after buying an additional 34,275 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 236.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,312,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,446,000 after buying an additional 1,625,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 25.4% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

