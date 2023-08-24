Analysts Set Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Target Price at $358.22

Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $358.22.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ameriprise Financial

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $55,614,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $333.43 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.47. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $249.35 and a fifty-two week high of $358.02.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 82.23% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 29.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Free Report

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.