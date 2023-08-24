Analysts Set BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Target Price at $7.81

Shares of BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.81.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BRCC shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of BRC from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BRC in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of BRC in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of BRC from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of BRC from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of BRC stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average is $5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.26 million, a PE ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 0.42. BRC has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $11.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in BRC by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 16,210 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BRC by 99.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 78,226 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in BRC by 316.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 88,963 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in BRC by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BRC during the 2nd quarter worth about $766,000. 14.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

