Analysts Set Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Target Price at $72.00

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.10.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCOI shares. TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America raised Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $69,454.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,654.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Cogent Communications news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $69,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,654.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $117,254.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 40,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,457.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,737. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 153.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 84.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $68.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.63. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $75.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.83%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

