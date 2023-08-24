Analysts Set COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Target Price at $45.00

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMPS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 119,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 385,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 66,923 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 340,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 83,181 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 385,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 66,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 89,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.19% of the company’s stock.

CMPS stock opened at $9.17 on Thursday. COMPASS Pathways has a 52-week low of $6.97 and a 52-week high of $18.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 15.15 and a quick ratio of 15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.53.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

