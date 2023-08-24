Analysts Set EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Target Price at $49.69

Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.79.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EPR shares. Bank of America lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $40.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James cut EPR Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on EPR Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

NYSE EPR opened at $44.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 8.35 and a quick ratio of 8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.66. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $33.92 and a 1 year high of $47.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.88 and its 200 day moving average is $42.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EPR Properties by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 987.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,547,000 after buying an additional 89,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 12,111 shares during the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

