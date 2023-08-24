Analysts Set Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Target Price at $13.31

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.31.

Several analysts have recently commented on NIO shares. Bank of America raised their target price on NIO from $13.00 to $15.40 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Nomura cut NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.80 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on NIO from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on NIO from $13.90 to $19.20 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NIO from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

NIO opened at $10.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.70. NIO has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($2.29). The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 66.25% and a negative net margin of 35.03%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIO will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in NIO during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIO by 1,182.4% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIO by 30.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 28.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

