Analysts Set Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Price Target at $7.25

Shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OPRT. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Oportun Financial from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OPRT

Oportun Financial Trading Up 4.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Oportun Financial stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.34. Oportun Financial has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $8.06. The company has a market cap of $236.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,799,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after buying an additional 52,518 shares during the period. EMG Holdings L.P. raised its position in Oportun Financial by 301.7% during the first quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 2,725,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,164 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,156,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,877,000 after purchasing an additional 33,559 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 14.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,441,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 182,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the second quarter valued at about $5,080,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans and credit cards. The company serves customers through online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.