Analysts Set Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Price Target at $7.25

Shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.25.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on OPRT. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Oportun Financial from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OPRT
Oportun Financial Trading Up 4.7 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,799,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after buying an additional 52,518 shares during the period. EMG Holdings L.P. raised its position in Oportun Financial by 301.7% during the first quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 2,725,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,164 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,156,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,877,000 after purchasing an additional 33,559 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 14.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,441,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 182,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the second quarter valued at about $5,080,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.
Oportun Financial Company Profile
Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans and credit cards. The company serves customers through online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Oportun Financial
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Bear Market vs Recession: What Are the Differences?
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- 7 Best AI Mutual Funds (and ETFs) to Sweep the AI Craze
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Auto Parts Stocks Shift Gears: Which is the Right One to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.