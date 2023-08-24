Analyzing Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) and Sizzle Acquisition (NASDAQ:SZZL)

Sizzle Acquisition (NASDAQ:SZZL – Get Free Report) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) are both unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.4% of Sizzle Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 57.5% of Sizzle Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Sizzle Acquisition alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sizzle Acquisition and Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sizzle Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bain Capital Specialty Finance $219.54 million N/A $105.48 million $1.74 8.85

Profitability

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Sizzle Acquisition.

This table compares Sizzle Acquisition and Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sizzle Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Bain Capital Specialty Finance 41.01% 11.24% 4.82%

Risk & Volatility

Sizzle Acquisition has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sizzle Acquisition and Bain Capital Specialty Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sizzle Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Bain Capital Specialty Finance 0 2 0 0 2.00

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a consensus target price of $14.38, suggesting a potential downside of 6.66%. Given Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bain Capital Specialty Finance is more favorable than Sizzle Acquisition.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance beats Sizzle Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sizzle Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to focus on entering into merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on investing in the restaurant, hospitality, food and beverage, retail, consumer, food and food related technology, and real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

(Get Free Report)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt. It typically invests in companies with EBITDA between $10 million and $150 million.

Receive News & Ratings for Sizzle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sizzle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.