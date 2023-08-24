Analyzing Rightscorp (OTCMKTS:RIHT) & TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET)

Rightscorp (OTCMKTS:RIHT – Get Free Report) and TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Rightscorp and TriNet Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rightscorp 0 0 0 0 N/A TriNet Group 1 3 2 0 2.17

TriNet Group has a consensus target price of $97.17, suggesting a potential downside of 8.72%. Given TriNet Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TriNet Group is more favorable than Rightscorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

93.1% of TriNet Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.6% of TriNet Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Rightscorp and TriNet Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rightscorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TriNet Group $4.89 billion 1.30 $355.00 million $5.55 19.18

TriNet Group has higher revenue and earnings than Rightscorp.

Risk & Volatility

Rightscorp has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TriNet Group has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rightscorp and TriNet Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rightscorp N/A N/A N/A TriNet Group 6.91% 45.40% 11.30%

Summary

TriNet Group beats Rightscorp on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rightscorp

Rightscorp, Inc. operates as a technology company that has a patent-pending proprietary method for collecting payments from illegal downloaders of copyrighted content through notifications sent to their Internet service providers (ISP's). The company's technology system monitors peer-to-peer file sharing networks and sends through email to ISP's notifications of copyright infringement by the ISPs' customers with date, time, copyright title, and other specific technology identifiers worldwide. It primarily serves copyright holders. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services. It also provides technology platform, an online and mobile tool that allows users to store, view, and manager HR information and administer various HR transactions, such as payroll processing, tax administration and credits, employee onboarding and termination, employee performance, time and attendance, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration, as well as incorporated workforce analytics and allows professional employer organization clients to generate HR data, payroll, compensation, and other custom reports. The company serves clients in various industries, including technology, professional services, financial services, life sciences, and not-for-profit. It sells its solutions through its direct sales organization. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

