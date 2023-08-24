Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) PT Lowered to $39.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AIRC. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. 92 Resources reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Apartment Income REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.63.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Apartment Income REIT

Apartment Income REIT Stock Up 2.0 %

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

NYSE AIRC opened at $33.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Apartment Income REIT has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $43.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apartment Income REIT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIRC. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 872.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 356.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 776.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 73 communities totaling 25,739 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.