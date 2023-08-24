Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Argo Group International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Argo Group International Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argo Group International

ARGO stock opened at $29.72 on Tuesday. Argo Group International has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $30.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FourWorld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Argo Group International during the first quarter valued at $80,747,000. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Argo Group International during the first quarter valued at $38,957,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Argo Group International during the first quarter valued at $34,137,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Argo Group International during the first quarter valued at $30,840,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Argo Group International during the fourth quarter valued at $23,090,000.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

Featured Stories

