Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Acquires New Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ferguson by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,327,000 after purchasing an additional 191,587 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $610,247,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 342.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,592,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780,118 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in Ferguson by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,396,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,258,000 after acquiring an additional 462,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,993,000.

NASDAQ FERG opened at $157.63 on Thursday. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $99.16 and a 1 year high of $163.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.26 and a 200 day moving average of $145.83.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 33.37%.

FERG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ferguson from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ferguson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,142.63.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

