Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Buys New Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 135,981 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $17,193,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.22% of Crocs as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Crocs

In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.53 per share, for a total transaction of $49,965.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,257,429.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.53 per share, for a total transaction of $49,965.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,257,429.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 8,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $980,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 110,209 shares in the company, valued at $12,233,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 6,468 shares of company stock valued at $648,318 and sold 24,059 shares valued at $2,574,825. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Trading Up 0.7 %

CROX stock opened at $99.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.42. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $151.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 81.96% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CROX shares. B. Riley cut their price target on Crocs from $159.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Crocs in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.29.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

