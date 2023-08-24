Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Cuts Stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,444 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.27% of John Bean Technologies worth $9,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in John Bean Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 26.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in John Bean Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JBT opened at $109.23 on Thursday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $81.59 and a 52 week high of $125.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.21). John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $427.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

