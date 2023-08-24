Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Decreases Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $26,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INSP. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $452,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 668.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on INSP shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $371.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.92.

Insider Activity at Inspire Medical Systems

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.90, for a total value of $156,002.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,373.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,290 shares of company stock worth $1,633,520 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of INSP opened at $211.35 on Thursday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.62 and a 12 month high of $330.00. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.77 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $288.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.38.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $151.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.