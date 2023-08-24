Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Decreases Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,637 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 71.2% in the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 1,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,960 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Stryker by 2.3% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $275.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $200.80 and a 1-year high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $290.36 and a 200-day moving average of $283.02.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. StockNews.com began coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus upped their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.33.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

