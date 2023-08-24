Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Grows Position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,508,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 383,801 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 2.41% of Avid Bioservices worth $28,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 17.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,432,000 after purchasing an additional 17,220 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Avid Bioservices by 50.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 11,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Avid Bioservices by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avid Bioservices

In related news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $81,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,623.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Richard A. Richieri sold 2,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $35,026.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,163 shares in the company, valued at $217,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $81,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,134 shares in the company, valued at $640,623.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,642 shares of company stock worth $1,147,989. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Trading Down 0.7 %

Avid Bioservices stock opened at $12.07 on Thursday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $21.05. The company has a market capitalization of $757.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,208.21 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $39.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 0.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Avid Bioservices from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Avid Bioservices Profile

(Free Report)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

