Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $21.81 Million Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,568,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 832,974 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 1.59% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $21,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 175,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 95,017 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 864,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 354,378 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 24.2% during the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 108,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 21,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 14.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 677,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 85,786 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.55.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $6.31 on Thursday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.10.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

