Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $25.02 Million Stock Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,270 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.75% of Sprout Social worth $25,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 5.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,789,000 after acquiring an additional 13,742 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Sprout Social

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $994,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,464. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $994,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 43,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,464. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $69,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,428,198.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,164 shares of company stock worth $2,897,603 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $72.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $78.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.82.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

SPT opened at $46.95 on Thursday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $74.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.21.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

