Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $26.62 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 53.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,252 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $26,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after buying an additional 5,440,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after buying an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2,882.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,765,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,090,000 after buying an additional 1,706,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $445,944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,130.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.08, for a total transaction of $88,828,524.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,449,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,150,064,170.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 725,441 shares of company stock valued at $360,685,325. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.48.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY opened at $553.35 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $296.32 and a one year high of $557.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $474.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 62.87%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

