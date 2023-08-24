Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $7.28 Million Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $7,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 2.7% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 13,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DAR. StockNews.com downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.64.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $61.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.40. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.77 and a 52 week high of $82.69.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Darling Ingredients

In related news, EVP John Bullock sold 28,734 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $1,870,583.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,587,403.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP John Bullock sold 28,734 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $1,870,583.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,587,403.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary W. Mize purchased 1,550 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.97 per share, with a total value of $99,153.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,848.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

