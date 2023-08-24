Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Lowers Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,914 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,173 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $18,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 9.7% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 604.5% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 13,824 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 16,040.7% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 267,290 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 265,634 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 12.1% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 17,601 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.33.

LNG stock opened at $166.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.00 and a 12-month high of $182.35. The stock has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.38 and its 200 day moving average is $152.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.80. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 481.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

