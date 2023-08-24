Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Makes New $25.21 Million Investment in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,351,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,214,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 1.40% of FibroGen as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in FibroGen by 1.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in FibroGen during the first quarter worth about $439,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in FibroGen by 120.0% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,088,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,316,000 after buying an additional 593,915 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in FibroGen during the first quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in FibroGen by 231.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FibroGen news, Director Benjamin Cravatt sold 3,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $67,718.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,397.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Benjamin Cravatt sold 3,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $67,718.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,397.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James A. Schoeneck sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $128,013.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,207.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,170 shares of company stock worth $662,386. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James cut shares of FibroGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of FibroGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

FibroGen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN opened at $1.25 on Thursday. FibroGen, Inc. has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $25.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.20.

FibroGen Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

