Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Makes New $5.20 Million Investment in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 344,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,195,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 101.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 155.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 73.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 851.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $20.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.26. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $46.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $63.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.62 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 88.97% and a negative return on equity of 29.09%. Twist Bioscience's revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TWST. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Twist Bioscience Profile



Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

