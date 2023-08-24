Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Makes New $9.04 Million Investment in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 119,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,039,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 419.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

NYSE FOUR opened at $55.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.23. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.33 and a 12 month high of $76.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Shift4 Payments news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 2,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $130,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 301,170 shares in the company, valued at $19,612,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $130,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 301,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,612,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $663,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,074,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.