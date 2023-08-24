Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Purchases Shares of 344,521 Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 344,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,195,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 81.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 81.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 13,308 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 12.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,692,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,696,000 after acquiring an additional 358,217 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TWST. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

TWST opened at $20.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.14. Twist Bioscience Co. has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $46.69.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $63.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.62 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 29.09% and a negative net margin of 88.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

