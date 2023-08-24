Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Holdings in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,240,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,031 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 1.21% of MaxCyte worth $6,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in MaxCyte by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in MaxCyte by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 36,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in MaxCyte by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 117,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MaxCyte by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxCyte Stock Performance

MXCT stock opened at $3.72 on Thursday. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MaxCyte Company Profile

In other MaxCyte news, CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 16,757 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $84,120.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,648.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director John Joseph Johnston sold 7,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $32,797.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 16,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $84,120.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,648.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,641 shares of company stock worth $218,186 in the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

