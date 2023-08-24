Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 104,026 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 322,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 104,026 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $26,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Lantheus during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,646,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Lantheus by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 24,703 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lantheus by 39.5% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,185,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lantheus during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on LNTH. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Lantheus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Securities increased their price objective on Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.83.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $66.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.83 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.38. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.46 and a 12 month high of $100.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantheus

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $159,204.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,767 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,027.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,752 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $159,204.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,027.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $97,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 90,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,898,065.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,315 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,773. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

