Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 10,890 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,890 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.69% of Freshpet worth $22,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 873.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in Freshpet by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Freshpet by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

Freshpet stock opened at $75.74 on Thursday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $84.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FRPT. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $78.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

