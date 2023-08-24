Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 12,008 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 423,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,008 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.31% of Denali Therapeutics worth $9,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 37.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,063,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,503,000 after purchasing an additional 288,500 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 14.0% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 17,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 23,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.64.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of DNLI opened at $22.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.93 and its 200-day moving average is $27.38. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.74 and a fifty-two week high of $34.78.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.99. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 37.42% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 460.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Denali Therapeutics

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $49,713.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,019,537.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $49,713.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,019,537.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 2,309 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $52,160.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,242,604 shares in the company, valued at $50,660,424.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,561 shares of company stock valued at $914,049 in the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative and lysosomal diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; TAK-594/DNL593, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia-granulin; TAK-920/DNL919, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.