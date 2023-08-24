Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 202,476 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 599,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 202,476 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.27% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $18,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,744,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $436,886,000 after buying an additional 284,713 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,892,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,445,000 after buying an additional 803,925 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,855,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $315,984,000 after buying an additional 674,477 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,883,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $302,672,000 after buying an additional 2,944,248 shares during the period. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,477,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $232,952,000 after buying an additional 1,074,872 shares during the period.

AXTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.24.

Shares of AXTA opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.45. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $33.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 4.50%. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 17,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total value of $501,395.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at $117,949.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Axalta Coating Systems news, CEO Chris Villavarayan purchased 33,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,175.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 68,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,010.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 17,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $501,395.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at $117,949.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

