Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 298,434 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 88.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 298,434 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $8,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Morningstar by 685.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,219,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,888 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,610,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,622,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Morningstar by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,331,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,883,000 after acquiring an additional 218,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Morningstar by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,482,000 after acquiring an additional 129,956 shares during the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morningstar Stock Performance

MORN stock opened at $220.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.46 and its 200-day moving average is $206.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 415.50 and a beta of 1.16. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.28 and a twelve month high of $259.28.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $504.70 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.18%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is presently 283.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total transaction of $1,079,756.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,288,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,136,129.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total value of $1,079,756.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,288,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,136,129.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,069,973.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,211,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,099,789.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,520 shares of company stock worth $29,339,336. Corporate insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morningstar in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

