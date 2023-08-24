Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 30,891 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 646,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,891 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $18,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 71.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,846,000 after purchasing an additional 181,038 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth about $85,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,170,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,074,000 after purchasing an additional 213,037 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 815,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LSXMA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $33.79 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

Shares of LSXMA opened at $23.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.58. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $26.94.

In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,360,400.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 120,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $8,570,601.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,010,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,405,909.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,360,400.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,749 shares of company stock valued at $20,536,669 over the last three months. 12.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

