Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 30,891 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 646,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,891 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $18,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 71.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,846,000 after purchasing an additional 181,038 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth about $85,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,170,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,074,000 after purchasing an additional 213,037 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 815,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of LSXMA opened at $23.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.58. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $26.94.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on LSXMA. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $33.79 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
