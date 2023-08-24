Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 521,282 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 64.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 285,198 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 521,282 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $24,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.7% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $718,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,803.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $718,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,803.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 8,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total transaction of $1,076,494.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,566,437.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,598 shares of company stock worth $3,625,505 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMS. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $131.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMS

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of WMS stock opened at $125.24 on Thursday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.02 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.97.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.51. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The firm had revenue of $778.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 9.29%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Articles

