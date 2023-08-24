Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 62,789 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,114,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,789 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 1.31% of OLO worth $17,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of OLO by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of OLO by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 499,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 166,839 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of OLO by 2,469.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 713,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 685,983 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of OLO by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of OLO by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at OLO

In other OLO news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 7,892 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $57,453.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 374,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,723,309.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 7,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $57,453.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 374,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,723,309.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $60,671.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,534.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,706 shares of company stock valued at $440,324 over the last 90 days. 39.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OLO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OLO opened at $6.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average of $7.29. Olo Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $9.55.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.22 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.19%. Analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OLO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of OLO from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of OLO from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

Further Reading

