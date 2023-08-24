Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 62,789 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,114,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,789 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.31% of OLO worth $17,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OLO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OLO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in OLO by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in OLO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in OLO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in OLO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Get OLO alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OLO news, CRO Diego Panama sold 37,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $279,846.06. Following the sale, the executive now owns 637,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,721,911.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other OLO news, CRO Diego Panama sold 37,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $279,846.06. Following the sale, the executive now owns 637,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,721,911.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 7,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $57,453.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,309.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,706 shares of company stock valued at $440,324 in the last quarter. Insiders own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

OLO Stock Up 0.3 %

OLO stock opened at $6.40 on Thursday. Olo Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $9.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average is $7.29.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.22 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OLO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of OLO from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OLO

About OLO

(Free Report)

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.