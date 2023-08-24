Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 787,599 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 83.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 787,599 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in American Tower were worth $32,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 629.4% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at $10,085,715.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,531. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMT. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.50.

American Tower Stock Up 1.2 %

AMT stock opened at $177.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $82.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.91, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.47. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $172.55 and a 12 month high of $268.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

