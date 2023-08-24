Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 8,419 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 247,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,419 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $19,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 62.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 5.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 722,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,947,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 236.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after buying an additional 31,476 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners increased its holdings in Ambarella by 8.2% during the first quarter. SWS Partners now owns 48,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the first quarter worth about $8,001,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $30,019.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,681.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $30,019.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,681.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total transaction of $689,971.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,036.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,873 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,204. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMBA. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMBA

Ambarella Stock Performance

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $71.74 on Thursday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.02 and a 52-week high of $99.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.01 and a 200-day moving average of $77.83.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 29.24% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ambarella

(Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.