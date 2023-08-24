Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Takes $4.20 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 21,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $619,661,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Chubb by 28,222.6% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,619,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,812,000 after buying an additional 2,610,025 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Chubb by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,611,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1,476.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,466,000 after acquiring an additional 936,015 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.79.

CB opened at $201.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The company has a market cap of $82.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 24.71%.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total transaction of $1,778,192.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,618,335.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total value of $1,778,192.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,618,335.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total transaction of $141,156.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,351.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,534 shares of company stock worth $2,635,175 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

