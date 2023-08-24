Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Takes $6.22 Million Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Baidu by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,631,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,917 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its position in shares of Baidu by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,468,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,347,000 after purchasing an additional 986,939 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $288,954,000 after purchasing an additional 555,221 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,993,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,261,000. Institutional investors own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIDU. StockNews.com raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.63.

Baidu Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $132.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.34. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.58 and a 12 month high of $160.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.71.

About Baidu

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.