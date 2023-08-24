Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Purchases $10,160,150.00 in Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 507,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $10,160,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 41,700,303 shares in the company, valued at $834,840,066.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Asana Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:ASAN opened at $22.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Asana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $28.92.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. Asana had a negative net margin of 63.97% and a negative return on equity of 121.25%. The firm had revenue of $152.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ASAN shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Asana from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. DA Davidson lowered Asana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter worth $441,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Asana by 28.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 19,777 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 13,757 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Asana by 170.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 9,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Asana by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

