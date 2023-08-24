Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Atmos Energy worth $8,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ATO stock opened at $116.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.61. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $97.71 and a 52-week high of $125.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $662.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.54 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $1,468,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 212,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,952,711.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ATO. Barclays began coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

